Little Lady by fayefaye
Photo 1890

Little Lady

Went out to the wheat field to see if I could find something interesting on the wheat. Found a few of these little ladies ... crawling around. Lady bugs just give it that pop of colour!
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
