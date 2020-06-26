Sign up
Photo 1890
Little Lady
Went out to the wheat field to see if I could find something interesting on the wheat. Found a few of these little ladies ... crawling around. Lady bugs just give it that pop of colour!
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
26th June 2020 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
