Previous
Next
Photo 1892
Unopened
I really liked the look of this unopened goats beard plant. It was like it was hugging itself.
I know I am missing hugging these days! :(
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1892
photos
222
followers
0
following
518% complete
View this month »
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
28th June 2020 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Sheila Guevin
ace
That is almost dance like!
June 28th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
June 28th, 2020
