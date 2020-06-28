Previous
Unopened by fayefaye
Photo 1892

Unopened

I really liked the look of this unopened goats beard plant. It was like it was hugging itself.
I know I am missing hugging these days! :(
Faye Turner

Sheila Guevin ace
That is almost dance like!
June 28th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
June 28th, 2020  
