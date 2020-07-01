Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1895
Pretty on Purple
The dragon fly looks so pretty on the purple flowers. Like most dragonflies it only stayed there for a moment so that I could get it's picture and it could carry on. :)
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1895
photos
223
followers
0
following
519% complete
View this month »
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th June 2020 7:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty and I like the details and colors.
July 1st, 2020
Kate
ace
It looks golden. Nice capture.
July 1st, 2020
Monica
Great shot
July 1st, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Such a lovely detail on those wings
July 1st, 2020
Caterina
ace
Beautiful. Fav
July 1st, 2020
Lee
ace
Magnificent shot, what great detail you've captured.
July 1st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close