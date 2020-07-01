Previous
Pretty on Purple by fayefaye
Pretty on Purple

The dragon fly looks so pretty on the purple flowers. Like most dragonflies it only stayed there for a moment so that I could get it's picture and it could carry on. :)
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty and I like the details and colors.
July 1st, 2020  
Kate ace
It looks golden. Nice capture.
July 1st, 2020  
Monica
Great shot
July 1st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Such a lovely detail on those wings
July 1st, 2020  
Caterina ace
Beautiful. Fav
July 1st, 2020  
Lee ace
Magnificent shot, what great detail you've captured.
July 1st, 2020  
