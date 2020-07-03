Sign up
Photo 1897
Little tiny butterfly
Back to the wheat fields this morning to see if there was anything new to photograph! Found this tiny little butterfly. Quite pretty in it's simplicity!
3rd July 2020
3rd Jul 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
3rd July 2020 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Joyce W.
ace
Your photos are so beautiful! I notice you are using different cameras, but all your photos are gorgeous no matter which you use. You say you are an amateur, but I have to disagree! :D Wish I knew your technique! You have an amazing eye, but to get the clarity and details that you do, is that from your cameras/lenses or a bit of post processing? I'm in awe!
July 3rd, 2020
