Photo 1898
Snack time
This eastern pondhawk dragonfly was munching on some kind of a small moth. It was having it's morning snack!
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D610
Taken
4th July 2020 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junko Y
ace
The composition, the image, the colors -- all add up to beauty!
July 4th, 2020
Kaylynn
That’s quite an action shot. Nice capture
July 4th, 2020
Monica
Brilliant! fav
July 4th, 2020
Kate
ace
Love the composition and the detail
July 4th, 2020
