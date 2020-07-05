Previous
Snack time by fayefaye
Photo 1898

Snack time

This eastern pondhawk dragonfly was munching on some kind of a small moth. It was having it's morning snack!
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Junko Y ace
The composition, the image, the colors -- all add up to beauty!
July 4th, 2020  
Kaylynn
That’s quite an action shot. Nice capture
July 4th, 2020  
Monica
Brilliant! fav
July 4th, 2020  
Kate ace
Love the composition and the detail
July 4th, 2020  
