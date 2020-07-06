Sign up
Photo 1900
Balancing act
I'm always amazed at how bug can seem to balance themselves on the edge of things ... like how this lady bug is on the edge of this petal. Pretty cool!
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1900
photos
223
followers
0
following
KV
ace
That is so cool!!! Super POV and great capture. Fav
July 7th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Great capture. Which lens you used? Macro?
July 7th, 2020
