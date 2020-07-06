Previous
Next
Balancing act by fayefaye
Photo 1900

Balancing act

I'm always amazed at how bug can seem to balance themselves on the edge of things ... like how this lady bug is on the edge of this petal. Pretty cool!
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
That is so cool!!! Super POV and great capture. Fav
July 7th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Great capture. Which lens you used? Macro?
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise