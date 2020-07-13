Sign up
Photo 1906
Nature's miracle ... it's a BOY!
When I got home my monarch had arrived. I didn't get to watch it come out this time but I am hopeful for another chance.
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
