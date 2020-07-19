Previous
Shine bright like a rainbow by fayefaye
This little beetle is called a Dogbane Leaf Beetle. I love the way it has the colours of a rainbow. They say that things that stand out in nature are either poisonous or they taste really bad to predators. Interesting little beetle!
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Faye Turner

Margaret Brown ace
Super capture and great on black Fav
July 19th, 2020  
