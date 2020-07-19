Sign up
Photo 1912
Shine bright like a rainbow
This little beetle is called a Dogbane Leaf Beetle. I love the way it has the colours of a rainbow. They say that things that stand out in nature are either poisonous or they taste really bad to predators. Interesting little beetle!
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Margaret Brown
ace
Super capture and great on black Fav
July 19th, 2020
