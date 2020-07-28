Previous
Next
Shine bright like a diamond by fayefaye
Photo 1921

Shine bright like a diamond

Held this goats beard (giant dandelion) up against the evening sun to create this beautiful silhouette.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
526% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise