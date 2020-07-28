Sign up
Photo 1921
Shine bright like a diamond
Held this goats beard (giant dandelion) up against the evening sun to create this beautiful silhouette.
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th July 2020 7:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
