Where the dragonflies land by fayefaye
Photo 1925

Where the dragonflies land

Went back to the wheat field where the dragonflies land. I love the tones that the wheat field provides for my background in my photos.
1st August 2020 1st Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda
Beautiful colors and textures!
August 2nd, 2020  
Leslie ace
Wonderful capture
August 2nd, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Wonderful capture!
August 2nd, 2020  
