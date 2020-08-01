Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1925
Where the dragonflies land
Went back to the wheat field where the dragonflies land. I love the tones that the wheat field provides for my background in my photos.
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
3
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1925
photos
226
followers
0
following
527% complete
View this month »
1918
1919
1920
1921
1922
1923
1924
1925
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st August 2020 5:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda
Beautiful colors and textures!
August 2nd, 2020
Leslie
ace
Wonderful capture
August 2nd, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Wonderful capture!
August 2nd, 2020
