Photo 1929
Tightrope walker
These little grasshopper are quite the tightrope walkers. They have such great balance and it helps that they seem to have springs on their feet.
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th August 2020 6:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
Terrific detail -- tack sharp!
August 6th, 2020
