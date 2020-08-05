Previous
Tightrope walker by fayefaye
Photo 1929

Tightrope walker

These little grasshopper are quite the tightrope walkers. They have such great balance and it helps that they seem to have springs on their feet.
Faye Turner

Taffy ace
Terrific detail -- tack sharp!
August 6th, 2020  
