Photo 1931
BEE kind
Found this little bee in amongst the flowers. I believe it was eating something. Anyways ... bee kind and try and help save the bees ... if you can!
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th August 2020 6:43am
Annie D
ace
wow! he jumps right out at you - wonderful detail
August 8th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
wow, amazing capture.
August 8th, 2020
