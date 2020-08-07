Previous
BEE kind by fayefaye
Photo 1931

BEE kind

Found this little bee in amongst the flowers. I believe it was eating something. Anyways ... bee kind and try and help save the bees ... if you can!
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
wow! he jumps right out at you - wonderful detail
August 8th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, amazing capture.
August 8th, 2020  
