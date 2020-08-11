Previous
Call Me Snappy by fayefaye
Photo 1935

Call Me Snappy

Went over to the pond and found a giant snapping turtle sticking its head out of the water. I like the reflection as it looks like it has two heads. Lol
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 12th, 2020  
Milanie ace
He IS big - you can see that body under water. Neat reflection
August 12th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Wonderful find I agree the reflection really adds to the image!
August 12th, 2020  
