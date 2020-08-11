Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1935
Call Me Snappy
Went over to the pond and found a giant snapping turtle sticking its head out of the water. I like the reflection as it looks like it has two heads. Lol
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1935
photos
225
followers
0
following
530% complete
View this month »
1928
1929
1930
1931
1932
1933
1934
1935
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th August 2020 6:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 12th, 2020
Milanie
ace
He IS big - you can see that body under water. Neat reflection
August 12th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Wonderful find I agree the reflection really adds to the image!
August 12th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close