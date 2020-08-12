Previous
Bird silhouette by fayefaye
Bird silhouette

Down at the pond and took this silhouette of a bird with the trees and the reeds. Thought it looked kind of cool.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Valerina
Neat capture.
August 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Really neat
August 13th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
I like this idea! Cool! Fav.
August 13th, 2020  
