Such a beautiful bird by fayefaye
Photo 1952

Such a beautiful bird

The Blue Jay is such an incredibly beautiful bird. It's a loud bird ... but still beautiful!
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Faye Turner

Lisa Savill ace
Stunning capture! What a beautiful bird. The colours are amazing. Fav.
August 29th, 2020  
