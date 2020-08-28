Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1952
Such a beautiful bird
The Blue Jay is such an incredibly beautiful bird. It's a loud bird ... but still beautiful!
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1952
photos
223
followers
0
following
534% complete
View this month »
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th August 2020 8:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lisa Savill
ace
Stunning capture! What a beautiful bird. The colours are amazing. Fav.
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close