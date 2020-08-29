Previous
Next
Daisy droplet! by fayefaye
Photo 1953

Daisy droplet!

Went out after the rain to see what I could find. Found this one drop and looked around for a flower and finally found this little daisy. Voila ... a daisy droplet!
29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Great!
August 29th, 2020  
Diana ace
Magnificent!
August 29th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous!
August 29th, 2020  
Marilyn G M
lovely
August 29th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 29th, 2020  
Catherine P
Beautiful
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise