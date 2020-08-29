Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1953
Daisy droplet!
Went out after the rain to see what I could find. Found this one drop and looked around for a flower and finally found this little daisy. Voila ... a daisy droplet!
29th August 2020
29th Aug 20
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1953
photos
223
followers
0
following
535% complete
View this month »
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
1953
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th August 2020 9:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Monica
Great!
August 29th, 2020
Diana
ace
Magnificent!
August 29th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous!
August 29th, 2020
Marilyn G M
lovely
August 29th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 29th, 2020
Catherine P
Beautiful
August 29th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close