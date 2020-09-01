Sign up
Photo 1956
The JUMPER!!!
Usually I find the tiny tree frogs but tonight I found a large on in the tree. I can tell you one thing ... it can JUMP!!! Lol Thought I would show you what it looks like from underneath.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1956
photos
222
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st September 2020 4:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Junan Heath
ace
Love this shot! Fav
September 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
What a super find - and such great focusing.
September 2nd, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Wow incredible capture!
September 2nd, 2020
