Previous
Next
The JUMPER!!! by fayefaye
Photo 1956

The JUMPER!!!

Usually I find the tiny tree frogs but tonight I found a large on in the tree. I can tell you one thing ... it can JUMP!!! Lol Thought I would show you what it looks like from underneath.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Love this shot! Fav
September 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
What a super find - and such great focusing.
September 2nd, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Wow incredible capture!
September 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise