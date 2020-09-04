Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1959
Just add water
Decided I would turn my photo into black and white as I find flowers that are white work well with this process. The water lily is so beautiful no matter whether it's in colour or B&W.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1959
photos
222
followers
0
following
536% complete
View this month »
1952
1953
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th September 2020 6:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
beautiful detail and love the shape of the petals - lovely in B&W
September 5th, 2020
Lisa Savill
ace
Stunning. Fav.
September 5th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
I agree Faye great composition.
September 5th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Beautiful !
September 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close