Just add water by fayefaye
Photo 1959

Just add water

Decided I would turn my photo into black and white as I find flowers that are white work well with this process. The water lily is so beautiful no matter whether it's in colour or B&W.
4th September 2020 4th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
beautiful detail and love the shape of the petals - lovely in B&W
September 5th, 2020  
Lisa Savill ace
Stunning. Fav.
September 5th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
I agree Faye great composition.
September 5th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Beautiful !
September 5th, 2020  
