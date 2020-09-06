Previous
Hello Earthlings! by fayefaye
Hello Earthlings!

Love how the praying mantis reminds me of aliens. I still say they are the coolest bug around.
Faye Turner

Gosia ace
Fantastic
September 6th, 2020  
Dianne
Wow. Brilliant - fav
September 7th, 2020  
Lisa Savill ace
I agree. So cool! This is such a great capture. Fav.
September 7th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
Perfect alien bug! Great catch!!
September 7th, 2020  
amyK ace
Great pose
September 7th, 2020  
