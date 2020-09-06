Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1961
Hello Earthlings!
Love how the praying mantis reminds me of aliens. I still say they are the coolest bug around.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
5
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
1961
photos
223
followers
0
following
537% complete
1954
1955
1956
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
6th September 2020 12:52am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Gosia
ace
Fantastic
September 6th, 2020
Dianne
Wow. Brilliant - fav
September 7th, 2020
Lisa Savill
ace
I agree. So cool! This is such a great capture. Fav.
September 7th, 2020
Linda Godwin
Perfect alien bug! Great catch!!
September 7th, 2020
amyK
ace
Great pose
September 7th, 2020
365 Project
