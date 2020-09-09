Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1964
Can't fly in the rain
It's been sprinkling outside but not really raining. Found this little hoverfly covered in tiny little droplets.
9th September 2020
9th Sep 20
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1964
photos
223
followers
0
following
538% complete
View this month »
1957
1958
1959
1960
1961
1962
1963
1964
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th September 2020 5:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Stellar shot... love all this drops on the wings... also love the flowers in the background... awesome fav.
September 9th, 2020
FBailey
ace
Oh my oh my - absolutely ace shot
September 10th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wow - just spectacular.
September 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning close up
September 10th, 2020
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Wow....amazing detail
September 10th, 2020
Lee
ace
Incredible shot.
September 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close