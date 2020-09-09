Previous
Next
Can't fly in the rain by fayefaye
Photo 1964

Can't fly in the rain

It's been sprinkling outside but not really raining. Found this little hoverfly covered in tiny little droplets.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
538% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Stellar shot... love all this drops on the wings... also love the flowers in the background... awesome fav.
September 9th, 2020  
FBailey ace
Oh my oh my - absolutely ace shot
September 10th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wow - just spectacular.
September 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning close up
September 10th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Wow....amazing detail
September 10th, 2020  
Lee ace
Incredible shot.
September 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise