Photo 1967
Broken LINK!
I love that one of the strings in this web has broken but it is still covered with the morning dew. Pretty cool!
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
