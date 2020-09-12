Previous
Broken LINK! by fayefaye
Photo 1967

Broken LINK!

I love that one of the strings in this web has broken but it is still covered with the morning dew. Pretty cool!
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
