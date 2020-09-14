Sign up
Photo 1969
Wild Flower's
These New England Aster are growing wild in the fields at our local park. Such a pretty flower. These are the purple ones but the pink ones are lovely too.
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Melvina McCaw
Beautiful Colours and great details.
September 15th, 2020
Shirley
ace
Beautiful wildflowers !
September 15th, 2020
Suzie Townsend
ace
A gorgeous photo!
September 15th, 2020
