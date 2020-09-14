Previous
Next
Wild Flower's by fayefaye
Photo 1969

Wild Flower's

These New England Aster are growing wild in the fields at our local park. Such a pretty flower. These are the purple ones but the pink ones are lovely too.
14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Melvina McCaw
Beautiful Colours and great details.
September 15th, 2020  
Shirley ace
Beautiful wildflowers !
September 15th, 2020  
Suzie Townsend ace
A gorgeous photo!
September 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise