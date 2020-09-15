Previous
Watching me ... watching you by fayefaye
Photo 1970

Watching me ... watching you

This is creature came up over the golden rod to take a close look at me. I laughed as he was watching me and I was watching him. Lol This type of macro is my favourite as you really get to see what they look like.
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

KV ace
Amazing!
September 15th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Oh Wow great close up!
September 15th, 2020  
