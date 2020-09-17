Previous
Hanging out with my little friend by fayefaye
Hanging out with my little friend

I just love these little tree frogs and photographing them is so much fun. Yup ... love hanging out with my little friend! I like the shadow of it's one foot and just the tip of it showing over the top of the leaf
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Lisa Savill ace
Very sweet. Wonderful capture. Fav.
September 18th, 2020  
