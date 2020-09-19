Previous
Next
Jack was here last night by fayefaye
Photo 1974

Jack was here last night

Listening to the weather this morning ... there was a frost warning. Thinking there might be something cool in the field to photograph I headed out with my camera. Found this dragonfly covered with frost and dew. Pretty cool find!
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
540% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Alexandra DG
Magical!!!
September 19th, 2020  
Barb ace
Wow!
September 19th, 2020  
Diana ace
So amazing, poor little thing must have been freezing!
September 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise