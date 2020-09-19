Sign up
Photo 1974
Jack was here last night
Listening to the weather this morning ... there was a frost warning. Thinking there might be something cool in the field to photograph I headed out with my camera. Found this dragonfly covered with frost and dew. Pretty cool find!
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
3
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
1974
photos
224
followers
0
following
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th September 2020 8:50pm
Alexandra DG
Magical!!!
September 19th, 2020
Barb
ace
Wow!
September 19th, 2020
Diana
ace
So amazing, poor little thing must have been freezing!
September 19th, 2020
