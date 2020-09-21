Sign up
Photo 1976
Munch ... munch
The little red squirrel was enjoying one of the nuts from the forest. How cute are these little guys. Love them.
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
3
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1976
photos
223
followers
0
following
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st September 2020 5:31am
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love those squirrels. Even when they eat the birds food. Cool shot.
September 22nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Marvelous shot - they're smaller than the ones around here. Such a pretty tummy color.
September 22nd, 2020
Lisa Savill
ace
Adorable! Lovely capture. Fav.
September 22nd, 2020
