Munch ... munch by fayefaye
Photo 1976

Munch ... munch

The little red squirrel was enjoying one of the nuts from the forest. How cute are these little guys. Love them.
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Love those squirrels. Even when they eat the birds food. Cool shot.
September 22nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Marvelous shot - they're smaller than the ones around here. Such a pretty tummy color.
September 22nd, 2020  
Lisa Savill ace
Adorable! Lovely capture. Fav.
September 22nd, 2020  
