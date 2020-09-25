Previous
A closer look by fayefaye
Photo 1980

A closer look

Bee's are very interesting with their transparent wings and all the little hairs on their body And we can't forget the fact that they make honey!
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Awesome focus and light.
September 26th, 2020  
Marilyn G M
great composition
September 26th, 2020  
As sweet as honey!
September 26th, 2020  
Great pov, details
September 26th, 2020  
Melvina McCaw
Nice one!!! Fav!
September 26th, 2020  
