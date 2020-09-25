Sign up
Photo 1980
A closer look
Bee's are very interesting with their transparent wings and all the little hairs on their body And we can't forget the fact that they make honey!
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV
ace
Awesome focus and light.
September 26th, 2020
Marilyn G M
great composition
September 26th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
As sweet as honey!
September 26th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Great pov, details
September 26th, 2020
Melvina McCaw
Nice one!!! Fav!
September 26th, 2020
