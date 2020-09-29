Sign up
Photo 1984
White on White
I decided to overexpose to give this effect to my photo. It's fun trying different exposures and seeing what you end up with. Best viewed on black!
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
29th September 2020 5:24am
Privacy
Public
Kaylynn
I love it - hand it to you for experimenting -
September 30th, 2020
Caroline
ace
Very nice. Works well. Fav
September 30th, 2020
Mallory
ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2020
