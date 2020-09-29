Previous
Next
White on White by fayefaye
Photo 1984

White on White

I decided to overexpose to give this effect to my photo. It's fun trying different exposures and seeing what you end up with. Best viewed on black!
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kaylynn
I love it - hand it to you for experimenting -
September 30th, 2020  
Caroline ace
Very nice. Works well. Fav
September 30th, 2020  
Mallory ace
Beautiful!
September 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise