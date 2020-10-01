Previous
Backyard birding by fayefaye
Photo 1986

Backyard birding

It's always wonderful to be able to take pictures of birds in my yard. Love all the little birds that come to visit.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
Beautiful and love the lighting
October 2nd, 2020  
