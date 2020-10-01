Sign up
Photo 1986
Backyard birding
It's always wonderful to be able to take pictures of birds in my yard. Love all the little birds that come to visit.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie
ace
Beautiful and love the lighting
October 2nd, 2020
