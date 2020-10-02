Previous
I will Survive by fayefaye
Photo 1987

I will Survive

There are very few things that are still alive this time of year. This little grasshopper is a survivor. Tonight is suppose to get down to zero. Oh NO!
I guess we have to let nature do what it's suppose to do. :(
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
