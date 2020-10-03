Previous
Morning Dew by fayefaye
Morning Dew

I thought there was going to be frost this morning but there wasn't ... but I still got out early to capture the morning dew on this flower head! Does anyone else see the two eyes and the mouth? LOL
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Sylvia du Toit
October 3rd, 2020  
