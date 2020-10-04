Sign up
Photo 1989
The perfect droplet
It is suppose to rain all day so I decided to go out with my camera and try and do some more rain droplet photos. Found the perfect droplet for my photo.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
1989
photos
221
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd October 2020 9:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Super cool! Fav
October 4th, 2020
Alexandra DG
Oh wow, great one
October 4th, 2020
Kathryn Price
Very cool. it must take a great deal of patience to get this kind of shot.
October 4th, 2020
Diana
ace
Such a magical capture!
October 4th, 2020
Caterina
ace
Wonderful! Fav
October 4th, 2020
