Previous
Next
The perfect droplet by fayefaye
Photo 1989

The perfect droplet

It is suppose to rain all day so I decided to go out with my camera and try and do some more rain droplet photos. Found the perfect droplet for my photo.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Super cool! Fav
October 4th, 2020  
Alexandra DG
Oh wow, great one
October 4th, 2020  
Kathryn Price
Very cool. it must take a great deal of patience to get this kind of shot.
October 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a magical capture!
October 4th, 2020  
Caterina ace
Wonderful! Fav
October 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise