Breaking Free by fayefaye
Photo 1990

Breaking Free

It's that time of year that the milkweed buds are starting to bust open and the seeds are breaking free! :)
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
545% complete

Photo Details

KV ace
Lovely.
October 6th, 2020  
