Love the colour red by fayefaye
Photo 1997

Love the colour red

I love when the cardinal comes around with it's bright red feathers. It just pops amongst the green branches.
12th October 2020

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

sheri
Wow, a stunning shot of a beautiful bird!
October 13th, 2020  
Barb ace
Marvelous focus and color! Fav
October 13th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Well spotted and composed.
October 13th, 2020  
