Whooooo do I see by fayefaye
Photo 2051

Whooooo do I see

I found the barred owl today. He was deep in the forest but he was looking around the tree to see who was coming! Whoooo do you see??? It's just me!
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 20th, 2020  
Jean ace
absolutely stunning!
December 20th, 2020  
Janet K-B
Gorgeous! So special to experience this.
December 20th, 2020  
Diana ace
Awesome capture.
December 20th, 2020  
