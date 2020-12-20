Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2051
Whooooo do I see
I found the barred owl today. He was deep in the forest but he was looking around the tree to see who was coming! Whoooo do you see??? It's just me!
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
4
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th December 2020 10:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 20th, 2020
Jean
ace
absolutely stunning!
December 20th, 2020
Janet K-B
Gorgeous! So special to experience this.
December 20th, 2020
Diana
ace
Awesome capture.
December 20th, 2020
