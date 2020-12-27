Previous
What do you call an owl with a sore throat? by fayefaye
What do you call an owl with a sore throat?

What do you call an owl with a sore throat?
An owl that doesn't give a hoot! Lol

The owl seemed to like my joke! :)
Faye Turner

Leslie ace
What a lovely find and capture
December 27th, 2020  
Carole G ace
Fabulous!
December 27th, 2020  
