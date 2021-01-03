Sign up
Photo 2061
Little American Gold Finch
This little finch landed in the snow where the bird seed was. I decided to remove all the distraction so you could just see this sweet little bird! So adorable.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd January 2021 2:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Nice job with the distraction removal
January 4th, 2021
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 4th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Just adorable - love those feathers
January 4th, 2021
