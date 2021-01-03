Previous
Next
Little American Gold Finch by fayefaye
Photo 2061

Little American Gold Finch

This little finch landed in the snow where the bird seed was. I decided to remove all the distraction so you could just see this sweet little bird! So adorable.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jane Pittenger ace
Nice job with the distraction removal
January 4th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
January 4th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Just adorable - love those feathers
January 4th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise