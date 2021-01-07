Previous
Lucky Day by fayefaye
Photo 2064

Lucky Day

You know it's a lucky day when you get to photograph the Barred Owl again. It was still in the same tree as yesterday. Yup ... another lucky day!
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning, what a beauty
January 8th, 2021  
Dora Prokosh ace
You're right definitely lucky to snap this beauty
January 8th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
awesome!
January 8th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
I'm so envious I love owls!
What a great shot!
January 8th, 2021  
