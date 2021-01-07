Sign up
Photo 2064
Lucky Day
You know it's a lucky day when you get to photograph the Barred Owl again. It was still in the same tree as yesterday. Yup ... another lucky day!
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
4
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2064
photos
232
followers
0
following
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2063
2064
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th January 2021 4:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning, what a beauty
January 8th, 2021
Dora Prokosh
ace
You're right definitely lucky to snap this beauty
January 8th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
awesome!
January 8th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
I'm so envious I love owls!
What a great shot!
January 8th, 2021
365 Project
close
What a great shot!