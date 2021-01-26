Sign up
Photo 2073
American Goldfinch
Love that these sweet little American Goldfinch stay all winter long. Love watching them.
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th January 2021 4:48am
Milanie
ace
Love the lighting you caught for this
January 27th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sweet capture.
January 27th, 2021
