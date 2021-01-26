Previous
American Goldfinch by fayefaye
American Goldfinch

Love that these sweet little American Goldfinch stay all winter long. Love watching them.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Milanie ace
Love the lighting you caught for this
January 27th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Sweet capture.
January 27th, 2021  
