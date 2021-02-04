Sign up
Photo 2077
I'm in LOVE!
Oh how I love this owl. It's beautiful and I love it's surroundings in this photo. Pretty special!
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2077
photos
231
followers
0
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th February 2021 5:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
A beautiful capture and a beautiful bird.
February 5th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a gorgeous bird! And beautifully framed.
February 5th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
He is beautiful. Terrific shot.
February 5th, 2021
