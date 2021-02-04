Previous
I'm in LOVE! by fayefaye
Photo 2077

I'm in LOVE!

Oh how I love this owl. It's beautiful and I love it's surroundings in this photo. Pretty special!
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
A beautiful capture and a beautiful bird.
February 5th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a gorgeous bird! And beautifully framed.
February 5th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
He is beautiful. Terrific shot.
February 5th, 2021  
