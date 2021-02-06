Previous
I see you by fayefaye
Photo 2079

I see you

This little grey squirrel was hiding amongst the trees. I see you little squirrel! Lol
6th February 2021 6th Feb 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Casablanca ace
Adorable! ❤️ Made me smile
February 6th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
omg so cute!!!
February 6th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific capture. Love the focus, and the snow on its nose!
February 6th, 2021  
