Icing by fayefaye
Photo 2080

Icing

We had a little dusting of snow last night. It gives the pines cones a little icing!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 7th, 2021  
