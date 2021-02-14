Previous
The fly by! by fayefaye
Photo 2083

The fly by!

Lots of activity at the duck pond. So many mallard ducks there. Caught this one as it flew by. Such a beautiful bird! Look great viewed on black!
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Casablanca ace
That is an awesome shot, one of your best!
February 14th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
February 14th, 2021  
Barb ace
Terrific stop action! Fav
February 14th, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful capture and unusual pose, it really shows up that blue bar on his wings.
February 14th, 2021  
carol white ace
Great bif capture.Fav😊
February 14th, 2021  
