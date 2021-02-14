Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2083
The fly by!
Lots of activity at the duck pond. So many mallard ducks there. Caught this one as it flew by. Such a beautiful bird! Look great viewed on black!
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2083
photos
235
followers
0
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th February 2021 11:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
That is an awesome shot, one of your best!
February 14th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wonderful capture.
February 14th, 2021
Barb
ace
Terrific stop action! Fav
February 14th, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
Beautiful capture and unusual pose, it really shows up that blue bar on his wings.
February 14th, 2021
carol white
ace
Great bif capture.Fav😊
February 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close