Snowy Days by fayefaye
Snowy Days

It had snowed last night and I wanted to go out and feel the magic of the new fallen snow. The snow was falling off the trees in this photo. It has an artistic feel to it that I really love!
20th February 2021 20th Feb 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
artsy shot, love it
February 20th, 2021  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty and magical looking.
February 20th, 2021  
Sue Hecker ace
I love it too! Fav
February 20th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
nice ' n artsy
February 20th, 2021  
