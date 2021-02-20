Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2089
Snowy Days
It had snowed last night and I wanted to go out and feel the magic of the new fallen snow. The snow was falling off the trees in this photo. It has an artistic feel to it that I really love!
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2089
photos
234
followers
0
following
572% complete
View this month »
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
19th February 2021 11:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
artsy shot, love it
February 20th, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty and magical looking.
February 20th, 2021
Sue Hecker
ace
I love it too! Fav
February 20th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
nice ' n artsy
February 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close