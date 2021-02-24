Previous
Softness by fayefaye
Photo 2091

Softness

Love these as they as so soft and pretty Winter is still here but soon enough all the trees will be covered with buds and spring will be on it's way!
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
JAKB ace
Gorgeous, tender being, reaching for the sun. Love the color and texture - and the blurred background.
February 25th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Beautiful - can't wait! Saw my first little Spring Beauty flower down at the park today. Hooray
February 25th, 2021  
