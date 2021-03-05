Previous
So Small by fayefaye
Photo 2098

So Small

Th little red squirrel looks so tiny on the trunk of such a large tree. It had no problem scurrying up it though. Love these little creatures.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
So small, so cute and, around here at least, so many of them lately. Did I just not notice them before or are we having a squirrel population explosion?
March 5th, 2021  
Katarzyna Morawiec
So cute :)
March 5th, 2021  
