Hello Beautiful by fayefaye
Photo 2101

Hello Beautiful

After photographing the chickadee's yesterday I went back looking for some other birds to photograph at the park. Well hello beautiful ... look who I found. The beautiful barred owl.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Shirley ace
Instant FAV !! Such great detail in the textures of his feathers and on the tree branches
March 8th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
oh wow, love this close up!!
March 8th, 2021  
Caterina ace
Excellent. Fav
March 9th, 2021  
Leslie ace
so much detail .....
March 9th, 2021  
