Hello Beautiful
After photographing the chickadee's yesterday I went back looking for some other birds to photograph at the park. Well hello beautiful ... look who I found. The beautiful barred owl.
8th March 2021
8th Mar 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
photos
Shirley
ace
Instant FAV !! Such great detail in the textures of his feathers and on the tree branches
March 8th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
oh wow, love this close up!!
March 8th, 2021
Caterina
ace
Excellent. Fav
March 9th, 2021
Leslie
ace
so much detail .....
March 9th, 2021
