Photo 2116
Have a HEART
Playing around with a magazine and some light from the window. I like the abstract feel of this photo. Have a Heart! :)
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
25th March 2021 3:22am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful image!
March 25th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Oh, wonderful. It looks like metal.
March 25th, 2021
Asli
ace
This heart is so beautiful.
March 25th, 2021
Dawn
ace
Wow fav
March 25th, 2021
Myrna O'Hara
ace
You have a very cool shot going there.
March 25th, 2021
