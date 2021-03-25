Previous
Have a HEART by fayefaye
Photo 2116

Have a HEART

Playing around with a magazine and some light from the window. I like the abstract feel of this photo. Have a Heart! :)
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful image!
March 25th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh, wonderful. It looks like metal.
March 25th, 2021  
Asli ace
This heart is so beautiful.
March 25th, 2021  
Dawn ace
Wow fav
March 25th, 2021  
Myrna O'Hara ace
You have a very cool shot going there.
March 25th, 2021  
