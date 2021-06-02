Previous
Prehistoric by fayefaye
Photo 2181

Prehistoric

The snapping turtle looks like something prehistoric. It came up to check out what I was doing and I was watching to see what he was doing. Lol
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Great capture
June 3rd, 2021  
Barb ace
Wow!
June 3rd, 2021  
Lisa Poland ace
Fabulous macro of this turtle.
June 3rd, 2021  
