Face to face by fayefaye
Photo 2188

Face to face

Laid down on the ground and got face to face with this turtle. Don't think he was overly impressed! Lol
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome!
June 12th, 2021  
